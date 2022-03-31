Peter Andre worries over children's safety: ‘It keeps me awake at night' The singer is a father to four children

Singer Peter Andre is a father to four children, and he's admitted that worrying about them keeps him "awake at night" in regards to internet safety.

The hitmaker released an impassioned video on Thursday to his 1.8million followers to highlight the importance of a new Online Safety Bill which is in the process of being made law in the UK.

WATCH: Peter Andre speaks about emotional family reunion

Peter, who is a doting dad to Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theodore, wrote a statement alongside the video clip which showed him speaking with MP Nadine Dorries.

He penned: "We need to ensure that the internet is a safe place for our kids. It keeps me awake at night worrying about what they are able to see and do online!!

The singer shared a heartfelt video asking for change

"The new Online Safety Bill absolutely has my full support and I know these new laws will help make a huge difference to protect us from the awful stuff out there. It’s so important that we all join together and get behind it too. Big thanks to @NadineDorries and @dcmsgovuk for pushing forward with this and for letting me join in the conversation. You can watch our full discussion on youtube.com/dcms."

The star has a close bond with his kids

Other celebrities that have come out in support of the bill include Carol Vorderman and Love Island's Amber Gill. The proposed new legislation aims to stamp out anonymous online abuse by bringing in stricter verification and identification processes.

Last week, Peter shared a hilarious clip of daughter Princess, 14, who was staring down at her phone while Peter asked: "Are you gonna have a convo with me this morning or just?" she replied with a hmmm-like sound before her dad continued: "Good chat".

Peter is a father of four

As you can imagine, it was a very relatable scenario for many parents of teenagers. One fan wrote: "I think everyone can relate! Glad you had a lovely time with fam." A second commented: "Lol same in my house too", with a third writing: "This is my life."

