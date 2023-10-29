12 rare photos of the royals in fancy dress costumes

Just because they're royal doesn't mean they can't have fun with fancy dress!

While people around the world often opt for royal-inspired costumes, these real-life royals show us how they play dress up.

From the Princess of Wales rocking an '80s look for a roller disco in her pre-royal days to Princess Beatrice sporting a lilac wig and unicorn horns for a Halloween party at her go-to Mayfair venue Annabel's, take a look at the best photos of the royals and their European counterparts wearing fun costumes...

August Brooksbank © Instagram / @princesseugenie August got into the spooky spirit Princess Eugenie shared a sweet snap of her then eight-month-old son August dressed up as a blue monster for Halloween 2021."Wonder what they are talking about.." she captioned the photo showing the tot playing with a yellow Minion teddy.

The Princess of Wales © Shutterstock Kate pictured in her pre-royal days Taken in her pre-royal days, Princess Kate rocked what appeared to be a glamorous witch outfit for a Halloween night out at Mahiki in 2007. She donned a sparkly dress, fishnet tights and knee-high boots, along with a black cape.

Princess Beatrice © Getty Beatrice donned a purple wig and a unicorn horn Beatrice was spotted at Annabel's Halloween party in October 2018, wearing a monochrome look with a bright lilac wig and a unicorn headpiece - very on trend! The royal finished off her costume with a touch of a sparkle on her accessories.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden © Instagram / @princess_madeleine_of_sweden Princess Madeleine and her family always dress up for Halloween Princess Madeleine and her family always go all-out for Halloween. For last year's effort, Madeleine and her husband Chris appear to be dressed as hippies, whilst Princess Leonore was a witch, Prince Nicolas was dressed as Tom Cruise's Top Gun character, Maverick, and Princess Adrienne was a unicorn.



Prince Harry © Getty Harry was dressed as a red and green goblin Princess Diana's youngest son, Prince Harry, adorably dressed up in a red goblin costume for his nursery school's nativity play in 1987.

The Princess of Wales © Getty Kate organised a roller disco to raise money for Place2Be in 2008 The Princess of Wales looked groovy as she stepped out wearing a disco-inspired ensemble for a 2008 Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco event in London. Kate made a statement sporting mini yellow shorts and a flashy emerald top, which she paired with boots and of course, glow sticks.

Princess Beatrice © Getty Princess Beatrice donned a silver wig and a mask Princess Beatrice looked purrfect for a good cause. The Princess was the cat's meow donning a feline ensemble for the 2016 Unicef Halloween Ball in London, which raised vital funds to support Unicef's life-saving work for Syrian children in danger.

King Charles and Queen Camilla © Getty Charles and Camilla got into the spirit of the ball While they might not be wearing full fancy dress costumes, King Charles and Queen Camilla proved they're up for a giggle as they donned animal masks at a reception for The Elephant Family animal ball in 2019.

The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York © Getty Andrew and Sarah during a tour of Canada in 1987 The Duke and Sarah, Duchess of York dressed up in period costumes at a replica Klondike village during their first official tour together in Canada back in 1987.

Prince Harry © Getty Prince Harry dressed as Conrade William Shakespeare would be proud! Prince Harry hid behind a mask as he played Conrade in his school, Eton College’s, production of Much Ado about Nothing back in 2003.

King Charles © Getty Charles wore a mask to fool photographers during a skiing holiday The then Prince Charles donned a disguise to trick photographers during a skiing holiday in Klosters in 1980.

