Prince William's laughing face is just like Prince Louis' - watch

Royal fans have been left chuckling at Prince William's laugh after a video emerged on TikTok of the future monarch bursting into fits of giggles in the most surprising manner.

An unearthed video of the 40-year-old royal attending a recent engagement was reshared by fan account The Royal Watcher, and quickly gained millions of views. The caption read: "Prince William's 'laughing face' is a whole mood," and it's easy to see why his laughter has gained the attention of the public.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The famous faces of playful Prince Louis

In the clip, the Prince of Wales could be seen sitting cross-legged on the floor alongside a young pupil as they engaged in classroom activities.

The future king asked the child: "Do you enjoy school?" to which he appeared to reply: "Erm, not really!" Prince William proceeded to fall about in fits of laughter, pulling a 'laughing face' royal fans rarely see in public.

Prince William's laughing face was caught on camera

Quick to react to the hilarious clip, TikTok users rushed to the comments to share their joy at the royal's out-of-character laugh, with many likening him to his youngest son, Prince Louis.

"That's a proper 'hee hee hee' face!" commented one fan, as another shared: "The way he's saying that like a child is so adorable! What a cheeky laugh!"

"I see that laugh in Prince Louis," added a third fan, while others compared the Prince of Wales' playful laughter to a well-known fictional cartoon character. "My man laughs in Muttley," said a fourth.

It's not the first time we've seen a glimpse at Prince William's softer side. The royal was caught giggling with his wife Kate at the Royal Air Force Centenary Service in 2018, and the Prince could barely contain himself.

Now a father-of-three, the Prince occasionally shows off his inner child

William's amusing behavior caught the attention of the media at the time, but don't we all love an unfiltered royal moment? We simply can't forget Prince Louis' playful antics at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer.

Prince Louis follows in his father's footsteps with his playful behaviour

While Louis' older siblings, Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, were on their best behavior, the event became all too exciting for four-year-old Louis, who proceeded to make a series of unforgettable cheeky faces that we predict will still be iconic in years to come.

