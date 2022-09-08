Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's adorable daughter steals the show in rare outing with famous parents The young tot looked so sweet

Bradley Cooper's 5-year-old daughter Lea De Seine looked utterly adorable alongside her famous parents in New York on Wednesday.

MORE: Lady Gaga finally addresses Bradley Cooper romance rumours following that Oscars duet

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, little Lea could be seen holding hands with her parents Bradley, and Russian model mum Irina Shayk.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bradley Cooper heaps praise on co-star Lady Gaga

Opting for a spectacular purple shimmery dress adorned with giant yellow stars, the trendy tot certainly stood out from the crowds.

READ: Lady Gaga has the best nickname for co-star Bradley Cooper

MORE: Who is Irina Shayk? Everything you need to know

Exes Bradley, 47, and Irina, 36, put on a united front as they warmly embraced on the sidewalk before crossing the street with their only daughter.

The couple announced their split in 2019

The Silver Linings Playbook actor sported a laid-back look comprising a pair of grey joggers, a simple black T-shirt, and a pair of white athletic trainers. Irina, meanwhile, opted for an all-black ensemble featuring an oversized T-shirt, black flares, a gold chain handbag, and a pair of sporty sunglasses.

Their recent family outing comes after Irina caused a stir on social media with a cryptic holiday post. Taking to Instagram in August, the supermodel shared details of her recent luxurious trip to The Bahamas which included a photo of her ex, Bradley Cooper.

Irina's holiday snap sparked a fan reaction

The duo appeared to be in high spirits as they engaged with the swimming pigs, native to the Major Cay beach. Sparking rumors of a possible reconciliation, Irina captioned her post with a simple red heart emoji.

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "OMG Bradley," whilst a second quizzed: "Did they get back together?"

"Did you guys just go Instagram official? I love this," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "Bradleyyyyyy!!! Sooooo happy to see you two together!!!"

The duo welcomed Lea De Seine in 2017

Bradley and Irina were first linked in 2015 before going public as a couple in 2016. A year later, the pair welcomed their daughter Lea De Seine, before then announcing their shock split in 2019.

Despite breaking things off, the committed parents have managed to maintain an amicable relationship whilst co-parenting their only daughter.

Are we about to witness the next 'Bennifer'? Only time will tell.

Read more HELLO! US stories here