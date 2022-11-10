Strictly star Gorka Marquez's daughter Mia is now his absolute mini-me Gorka's Strictly Come Dancing friends and fans are saying the same thing

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez couldn't resist posting the cutest father-daughter image of himself with three-year-old Mia – fans and celebrity friends are all saying the same thing.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old dancer seized a moment during his busy Strictly schedule to enjoy some playtime with his little girl Mia, who he shares with fiancé Gemma Atkinson. Gorka and Mia played dress up with the matching hats that he and Helen Skelton had donned for their jive on last Saturday's BBC ballroom show and the photos are just "too cute"!

Gorka shared the photo of himself and Mia looking giddily happy on Instagram with a caption explaining how "Mia wanted to wear the hats from our jive", and he asked fans if it was just him, or "can she look cuter?" with a heart eyes emoji.

Gorka and little Mia donned the costume his jive performace

Immediately, the BBC star was inundated with flattering comments and sheer delight from his 719k Instagram followers. Fellow Strictly stars Claudia Winkleman, Helen Skelton and celebrity chef and doting father-of-five Gordon Ramsay liked the photo too!

Strictly fans from as far afield as Australia joined in with the excitement, with one delighted onlooker replying: "Beautiful girl and looking so much like her mamma. Best of luck to you and Helen, from Australia!" Gorka and his dance partner Helen Skelton are getting better every week and fans are keen to see how they progress in the competition.

Click through to see Gorka and Helen in their matching hats

Fans were all in agreement about Mia though, "Oh my goodness sooooo cute seeing Mia sat with papa", while others gushed that Mia "really is gorgeous and such a little character".

A third fan was keen to know: "Will she be following in your dancing footsteps?" A talent for dance indeed runs in the family, as Mia's parents met on Strictly Come Dancing 2017 when Gemma was a celebrity guest.

