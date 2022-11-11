Brittany Mahomes poses in nude dress with daughter for special maternity shoot Brittany and Patrick are expecting a son

NFL star Patrick Mahomes' pregnant wife Brittany has shared a gorgeous sneak peek of her maternity shoot.

The mom-of-one posed in a sheer nude-colored dress with a bardot neckline and ruffles. She was holding her daughter, Sterling Skye, who wore a similar-colored dress, and she simply captioned the Story: "My girl."

WATCH: Brittany Mahomes takes fans inside her baby shower

Brittany and Patrick, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, are expecting their first son 20 months after Brittany gave birth to their daughter.

Earlier in November they celebrated the upcoming arrival with a baby shower, with Brittany sharing a reel that began with a snap of her with Sterling, captioning the post: "Mahomes party of 4, coming right up."

The shower was safari-themed and guests wore animal-print outfits, while the room was decorated with neutral balloons and decor.

"As we embark on the last several weeks of this baby girl being my only child, I can only think of how thankful I am to be her mama!" Brittany shared in another post featuring a carousel of pictures of Sterling.

Brittany shared this sneak peek

"Sterling Skye, you have taught me so much about life. Peace, patience, to be present and truly only spend your time on what matters! You my girl are my everything & I will never take this life with you for granted! I can not wait for you to be the best big sister but also soaking in every last second with just you, Ster girl," she added.

The two revealed to fans earlier in 2022 that they were expanding their family.

Writing matching pictures on Instagram of Sterling holding a board that read, 'big sister duties coming soon,' and a second picture of the young girl holding the sonogram.

