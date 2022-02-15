Prince Harry joins LA Rams in the locker room after Super Bowl win Harry held the Lombardi trophy

Prince Harry has made California home over the past two years, and on Sunday he celebrated the Los Angeles Rams winning the 56th Super Bowl by making an appearance in the locker room and holding the Lombardi trophy aloft.

The Rams official social media channels shared pictures of Harry after the game holding the trophy with NFL officials joining him alongside players. "Feelin' like royalty. #SBLVI," they captioned the post.

Harry was accompanied by his royal cousin Princess Eugenie – with whom he has a close relationship - for the day out on Sunday.

The pair sat next to each other at Los Angeles' So-Fi Stadium, choosing to watch the game inside a private box.

They wore black masks, in accordance with Los Angeles County rules ordering KN95 or N95-grade masks for outdoor events attended by large audiences.

Their presence went unnoticed by photographers, but the NFL UK Twitter account shared a picture of the pair and wrote: "Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI."

Harry joined the team backstage after their win

Harry also made an appearance backstage, sharing a picture with county star Mickey Guyton who sang the national anthem before the big game.

The music sensation, who brought the house down with her rendition of the Star Spangled Banner for the game, took to social media to share the picture with fans.

He held the Lombardi trophy in the locker room

She captioned her photo: "I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my track suit."

As the youngest children in their families, Harry and Eugenie have plenty in common and both have had to carve out their roles within the royal family.

While Harry stepped back from royal duties with wife Meghan in March 2020, Eugenie is a director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

Harry watched the game with his cousin Eugenie

The Princess was also one of the first to know about his romance with former actress Meghan, and she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have spent a lot of time with the Sussexes.

Eugenie has also been publicly supportive of her cousin. She was quick to welcome Harry and Meghan to Instagram when the Sussexes set up their own account in April 2019, sharing a photo of the couple at their engagement photocall and writing: "Welcome cousins. @sussexroyal."

