Paris Hilton closes Santa Monica Pier for star-studded party as she celebrates anniversary with Carter Reum The two married in 2021

Congratulations are in order at the Reum-Hilton household! Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum are celebrating their one-year anniversary.

The couple wed in November 2021 during an extravagant three-day wedding weekend, having gotten engaged in February of the same year. They started dating in 2019 after knowing each other for fifteen years.

To celebrate, they threw an epic anniversary party just as luxurious and star-studded as their wedding one year ago, in Santa Monica, California.

For the party, which she titled Adventures in Slivingland, Paris took over none other than the iconic Santa Monica Pier, and guests included fellow DJs Zedd and Diplo, her mom Kathy Hilton, her sister Nicky Hilton, Ben Affleck's brother Casey Affleck, Ryan Phillippe, as well as Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma, who just welcomed a baby girl, Royce Lillian.

She first opted for a neon floral mini dress, which she paired with matching neon green pumps and sunglasses, while her hubby coordinated her by wearing a black suit over a neon green button-down shirt.

However, of course it wasn't the star's only look for the night, and her second ensemble was as Paris as it gets.

The party was certainly a night to remember

Pictures she shared on her Instagram reveal that she changed into a rhinestone-encrusted skin-tight catsuit in a perfect shade of hot pink, which had written across it her iconic catchphrase "Sliving," a term she says stands for "slaying mixed with living my best life."

Ahead of the party, which also served as a launch party for Paris' new company, 11:11 Media, a "global media, brand, and IP," she took to Instagram to look back on her wedding in a heartfelt tribute to Carter.

Paris penned a heartfelt tribute to Carter for their special day

Sharing a clip from 2019 in which she is opening up about first falling in love with her now-husband, the video montage cuts to glimpses from her wedding extravaganza and intimate moments between the two throughout it.

She wrote: "I deeply cherish all of our adventures and memories, and look forward to a lifetime more by your side. Thank you for all of the love, happiness, and endless laughter. You are my rock and I’m so thankful to call you mine."

