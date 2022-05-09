Paris Hilton shares incredible photos from baby shower for sister Nicky Hilton The Simple Life star is ready to be an aunt

Paris Hilton cannot wait for a little bundle of joy to enter her life, coming with the help of her sister Nicky Hilton, who is expecting a baby boy.

MORE: Paris Hilton stuns in one of her seven wedding dresses in unseen photo

The reality TV star took to social media to share snippets from the incredible baby shower she helped plan and host for her sister.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Paris Hilton stuns in bright pink wedding dress

The pictures saw Paris dressed in her signature pink, wearing a knit cardigan with a floral maxi dress as she posed alongside her sister in a frilly blue floor-length dress.

They were surrounded by blue balloons and teddy bears galore as she wrote: "Hosted the most beautiful baby shower for my gorgeous sis @NickyHilton with my fellow hostesses @TinaChenCraig & @AliceAndOlivia!

MORE: Paris Hilton has the best reaction to Sofia Richie's shock engagement

"Can't wait to meet my baby nephew!" she added. Congratulatory messages flowed in from fans, many of whom deemed Nicky to be "beautiful" as one wrote: "Picture perfect."

Another said: "Most sliving aunt out there," with a third adding: "So awesome congratulations!!! That's Hott," and one commenting: "Wonderful photos, you're all so graceful."

Paris hosted a baby shower for her sister Nicky

She also shared pictures on her social feed showing her gratitude, saying: "Showered with so much love at baby boy's sprinkle.

"Thank you @aliceandolivia, @tinachencraig & @parishilton for filling the room with my favorite people, sweets, treats and pregnancy cravings (hot tamales + dried mangoes). I loved every minute!"

MORE: Paris Hilton mesmerizes fans with otherworldly new look

MORE: Paris Hilton shares heartfelt family tribute for Kathy Hilton's birthday

The television star recently spoke to Access Hollywood at the Grammys about starting a family of her own with Carter Reum, who she married in November of 2021.

During her conversation on the red carpet, her happiness was seriously palpable, glowing when she said: "I'm so happy, I love being married… we're just having the most wonderful time, the best honeymoon, most gorgeous wedding…"

The reality TV star and her husband can't wait to start a family of their own

"We can't wait for the next steps in our life," she said, before candidly confessing that: "This is the most adult relationship I've ever had."

Now the couple are looking to take their relationship one step further, and she admitted that: "We're looking to buy a house and start a family, I can't wait for the babies."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.