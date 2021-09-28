Peter Andre's wife Emily melts hearts as she reveals son Theo's sweet 'first' This has made our day!

Peter Andre is a doting father to four children, but not all of them have seen him in his element as a singer and performer.

But on Tuesday, the star's wife, Emily revealed this was no longer the case, as the family had taken son Theo to watch Peter perform in Grease. And beforehand they enjoyed a sweet day at the We The Curious Science and Arts Centre.

Emily shared several photos from their trip out, with all the children looking enthralled at what they were seeing.

The star made sure to keep her kids' identities private, with them all facing away from the camera.

"Amazing day out yesterday at @wethecurious_ in Bristol with @joe_macdonagh05 @officialprincess_andre @drtmacdonagh @rhiannoncullen_," she wrote.

"I definitely recommend it if you've got kids! They absolutely loved it and could have stayed all day and we will definitely go back for another visit. Even the adults loved it to be fair."

She added: "It was so nice to be back in Bristol. We had an amazing time seeing @peterandre in Grease The Musical at the Hippodrome, Theo watching his Dad for the first time was so sweet!"

The kids had a great time at the centre

Fans' hearts melted at the adorable caption, as one wrote: "Aw, I bet Theo and Milly loved seeing their dad performing," and a second added: "Pete was fantastic absolutely brilliant what a fun show ......saw you and Princess in the Hippodrome and you both gave me a massive smile."

And others agreed about how amazing We The Curious is, with one writing: "We went to We The Curious the previous weekend we love it there."

Another raved: "We love it at we are the curious, my eldest especially he has sensory processing disorder it’s so good for him as it can be so hands on!! He loves it, which is amazing cause often busy places are a no go!! Here though is a winner!!"

Theo got to watch his dad perform

Speaking to HELLO! recently in an exclusive interview, Emily revealed her concerns about letting her children, Amelia and Theo, on social media when they grow older. Peter's children that he shares with ex-wife Katie Price, Junior and Princess, already have their own accounts.

She explained: "It's a tricky one because I think it depends what is happening at that time. You never know what will [happen in the future]. There might be something totally different or new by the time they grow up.

"There's still a few more years so there might be something else and it might be different. There might even be more restrictions. You just don't know."

