Peter Andre's wife Emily shares rare photo of daughter Amelia - and she's her 'mini-me'

Emily Andre just shared the sweetest photo of her seven-year-old daughter Amelia. Branding the little girl her "mini-me", Peter Andre's wife gave fans a rare insight into life in their household.

She captioned the snap: "Love playing with Millie's hair. She's a bit of a mini me – the hair at least!" Amelia was seen from the back, her long honey-coloured hair styled in a fishtail plait and rocking a pink avocado print jumper.

Amelia looked so different with her long hair, which was identical to mum Emily's!

Emily and Mysterious Girl singer Peter have chosen not to share the faces of their two youngest children - Amelia and Theodore, four - on social media. Peter's eldest kids, however, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, whose mother is his ex-wife Katie Price, regularly feature on their socials and even have accounts of their own.

Amelia is taking after mum Emily Andre

Peter recently told HELLO! that he can't sleep at night due to worrying about his older kids, battling with fears about Princess becoming a teenager and Junior riding his moped.

He said: "I have joked in the past that I would never let Princess go on Love Island. I think it's just the image of your daughter being all grown up – it scares me! I've told her she can go on it, but only to present it. Or she can go on it if it's only nuns and priests involved!

Emily pictured with Princess, Theo and Amelia

"I worry about the kids a lot. Junior got his moped recently - every night I can't sleep until he's home. I just cannot sleep. It doesn't matter where I am. I cannot sleep until I know he's safe. That's just the worry of a parent."

Meanwhile, Emily recently revealed she is releasing a brand new book aimed at school children in the New Year.

She unveiled the cover for the book, Growing Up for Girls: Everything You Need to Know, which will be published in January 2022. This will then be followed up by Growing Up for Boys: Everything You Need to Know in May 2022.

