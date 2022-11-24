Boy George shows paternal side cradling tiny baby – see rare photo

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star Boy George left the Australian jungle earlier this week, greeted by his sister Siobhan with big hugs. A rare photo has resurfaced of the hitmaker with a tiny newborn – who is a celebrity who appeared in Big Brother series seven.

Boy George was pictured holding the small baby, supporting her head as he posed for the camera. The star wore his dark hair in a spiked style and teamed his gothic look with a khaki-coloured jacket.

WATCH: Ant and Dec do a bushtucker trial

Who is Boy George's goddaughter?

Boy George is godfather to Big Brother star Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace. When the singer was still in the I'm a Celeb camp, Aisleyne gave an interview to The Sun, revealing that it was the money which lured Boy George to sign on the dotted line for the show.

Boy George with his goddaughter

She said: "Of course it was the money that got him in there! He’s an absolute living legend and a diva, he’s not going to take a penny crumb.

"He’s an artist - reality stars are reality stars and that’s fine but people like him are one of a kind."

Aisleyne's mum was close friends with Boy George, and in the Big Brother star's autobiography she wrote: "She told me he would put me on his knee and sing to me. He would change my nappies, do my hair and dress me up like a little punk doll."

The star doesn't have any children of his own

Does Boy George have children?

Boy George, who's real name is George Alan O'Dowd, doesn't have any children and he's never been married. The gay singer is reportedly single at the moment. Did you know that during 1980s Boy George was in a relationship with Culture Club drummer Jon Moss? The relationship was kept largely secret, but their time together and their subsequent break up is common knowledge now.

