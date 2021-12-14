David Ginola may not have taken home the crown on this year's edition of I'm a Celeb, but it's clear that he had something special waiting for him when he got home.

DISCOVER: Who is I'm a Celebrity star David Ginola's stunning girlfriend Maeva Denat?

In an emotional video shared to his Instagram Stories the former footballer melted hearts as he was greeted by his three-year-old daughter at the airport. In the clip, which was set to the tune of Perry Como's Magic Moments, the young girl ran up to her father before they embraced. The doting dad appeared to be close to tears as he tightly held his daughter before looking into her eyes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Ginola has emotional reunion with daughter

David's girlfriend Maeva Denat also posted the video on her Stories, and a stunning shot of a sunset as she arrived at the airport to reunite with her beloved.

SEE: Discover the luxury hotel the I'm a Celeb stars stay at after elimination

SEE: I'm A Celebrity stars' romantic weddings – photos and details

The pair share their three-year-old daughter and the sports star is also a father to son Andrea, 27, and daughter Carla, 23, who he shares with ex-wife Coraline Delpin.

During his run on the show, he admitted how much he was missing his family. In one episode, he told Danny Miller and Adam Woodyatt: "I can't wait to see my girlfriend. Do you know why? Because I want to see something beautiful."

The dad got emotional as he reunited with his daughter

Although he missed his family, David did strike up a close "bromance" with fellow castmate and eventual winner Danny Miller – and viewers couldn't get enough of it.

One person wrote: "The only thing better than David Ginola in #ImACeleb is how Danny is all of us looking at Ginola," while another added: "Get you someone who looks at you the way Danny Miller looks at David Ginola."

READ: Remember when I'm a Celeb's Dec dated Ashley Roberts? Take a look at their romance

MORE: David Ginola's model daughter Carla's engagement ring inspired by I'm A Celeb star's ex-wife?

Fans also said that the bromance between the pair was a relationship they never knew they needed.

One tweeted: "The David Ginola and Danny Miller bromance was not something I thought I needed this year #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity," while another agreed, adding: "Danny Miller and David Ginola is the bromance we need at the moment #ImACeleb."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.