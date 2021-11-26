10 cute family photos of Frankie Bridge with her husband and sons The former Saturdays star adores her family

Singer Frankie Bridge is currently taking part in this year's I'm A Celebrity, filmed at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales.

The former Saturdays band member is married to ex-England footballer husband Wayne Bridge, with whom she shares sons Parker, eight, and six-year-old Carter.

Frankie recently said of her children's reactions to her I'm a Celeb stint: "My youngest is nervous because he knows I'm scared of loads of things, whereas my eldest is more like Wayne – they can't wait to see me doing scary things and being with animals I don't like.

"My happy place is at home with Wayne, my boys and the dog… I like to think I'll channel that when I'm doing the tough trials. It gives me comfort to know my boys will be cheering me on from the sofa, but I'm also jealous I won’t be there with them."

See 10 sweet moments of Frankie and her family below…

Family cuddles

The star posted this photo of herself cuddling her sons on her Instagram page, writing: "How Frank spent isolation in Wales - LOTS of cuddles, windy walks & mud fights. The boys got to rewatch @waynebridge03’s time in the Jungle so they knew what she was getting herself in for… not long to go now."

Outdoors fun

We love this wholesome photo of Frankie, Wayne and their sons all wrapped up for a walk. "More than the world [heart emoji]" posted Frankie.

Cool Halloween costumes!

Frankie and fam dressed up for some spooky Halloween antics recently, telling her followers: "Happy Halloween from the Grim Reaper… Spider Dog… Turbo Dog… Skeleton... Harry Potter… to you!."

Mum and dad's date night

The star shared a snap of her and Wayne's night in together – and it was totally relatable.

"Everyone else gets Wonder Woman… Latex Dress Woman… And my poor… long-suffering husband @waynebridge03 gets… Tired No Make Up Baggy Comfy Outfit Woman…. Even on one of our rare nights out alone together, sorry babe."

Mum and son time

What an adorable picture on Frankie's Instagram page!

The talented mum wrote: "I’d quite like to live like this forever… if only the big one wasn’t too cool for me now, please don’t change little bear or Turbo for that matter… I’m loving the love."

Everyone in bed!

Parents up and down the country will know just how this photo feels.

Frankie told fans: "And this right here… is why I’m always bloomin' tired!…sneaky [camera] action there @waynebridge03… there’s a single mattress to the right and a whole lot of emperor sized space to the left… yet all 3 are on top of me! #mumlife #sleepsoverrated #dogthinksheshuman."

Ready for school

Isn't this photo just the cutest? Frankie's boys all ready for school.

"The moment you’ve all been waiting for… another 1st day back to school post!" she wrote on Instagram. "Year 3 and year 1… featuring scooter induced black eye … both actually really excited to go back… let’s see how long that lasts… I give it till lunch time! As for me… I’m very much looking forward to having some routine back."

Birthday shenanigans

It looks like plenty of fun was had at Carter's sixth birthday party.

Frankie wrote: "He may be 6… but he’s still my baby and he knows it, my little best mate… he makes me laugh every day… Mummy cuddles are still life… and he still believes in all the magic. My little bear, don’t ever change…"

Holiday smiles

Nothing beats a family holiday away in the sunshine and the Bridges look so happy together in this picture. "The Bridges… in our happy place … with our people #family #love," posted Frankie.

Father's Day love

Frankie's tribute to husband Wayne on Father's Day made us well up.

"To the best Dad around… who knows he has to share the bed… who is always the most fun (annoyingly, as this makes me the boring one)… who’s always first to cry of pride… and always first to show off the boys cutest pics and vids, after just one drink… you were born to be a Dad… you truly are the best @waynebridge03… we are so lucky you’re ours… now empty the bins please!"

