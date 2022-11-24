Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger's difficult Thanksgiving away from his son Hudson Ant and Renee have been together since 2021

Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger will spend the Thanksgiving holidays away from his son Hudson, three, it has been revealed, after Ant's ex-wife Christina Hall shared an update on the youngster.

According to People magazine, Christina will share Thanksgiving will all of her three children; Hudson, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, seven, and told the publication she was looking forward to a "quiet" holiday.

She explained: "We are excited to have a quiet week at home with the kids and Josh's sister Stacie and her family," the mom of three continues. "We've all been so crazy busy so it's nice to take a week to just talk, chill, play games and make some delicious meals."

The star shares her oldest two children Tarek El Moussa.

As well as his youngest Hudson, Ant is also a doting father to his daughter Amelie, 18, and Archie, 16, whom he shares with his ex-wife Louise Storey.

Husdon is so sweet

Renee and Ant, who have been dating since 2021, recently sparked wedding rumors after sharing the most touching image on social media.

The British presenter took to Instagram and shared a snapshot from a wedding gone by which featured their name places and heart-shaped cookies with the bride and groom's initials on them.

The close-up was captioned: "What a beautiful weekend wedding," making reference to the nuptials of his close pal, Jenson Button and wife, Brittny Ward, which took place earlier this year.

The post got fans talking!

While he didn't reveal why he'd chosen to share that particular image - since it didn't mark an anniversary of any sort - it did spark a big reaction from his followers who thought Ant and Renee had tied the knot.

"Omg I thought you guys got married," wrote one, while another responded: "I thought the same for a second," and a third commented: "Do I hear wedding bells for you as well?"

