Everything you need to throw the perfect baby shower: food, decoration, drinks and more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Baby showers have been growing in popularity in the UK, and while many parents-to-be may not follow the American tradition of having a gift registry, it's the perfect excuse to get your loved ones together to celebrate an impending arrival - as well as a chance for mum-to-be to have one last hurrah with her friends.

Scroll down for ideas on how to throw a fun-filled baby shower, from serving crowd-pleasing food to putting up Instagram-worthy decorations...

Baby shower decorations

Now this is one show-stopping piece of decor that'll have your friends queuing up to take a selfie with.

Baby Blocks Mosaic Stand, £26, Moonpig

Nothing says party time like a bunch of balloons.

Gold Confetti Oh Baby Balloons, £3.99 for a pack of five, Ginger Ray

If you're looking for more subtle balloons that don't scream 'baby', these white and gold, elephant-themed ones are a classy choice.

New Baby Elephant Inflated Balloons, £20, Bubblegum Balloons

This banner is a sweet alternative to the typical 'Baby Shower' bunting.

Twinkle Twinkle Baby Shower Bunting, £7.99, Ginger Ray

If she's expecting multiples, this 'Oh babies!' banner is just the ticket.

Oh Babies! Banner, £9.99, Party Delights

A guestbook shaped like a babygrow couldn't be a better fit.

Wooden Babygrow Baby Shower Guest Book, £11.99, Ginger Ray

Messages from your guests will be a heartwarming keepsake to look back on.

Baby Shower Advice Cards and Box, £14.99, Ginger Ray

Baby shower tableware

Impress your guests with this beautiful baby board. All you need to do is fill it with mum-to-be's favourite foods.

Baby Grazing Board, £16.99, Ginger Ray

Your guests will need to be watered, and what cuter cups to serve drinks in than these Hey Baby ones?

Botanical Hey Baby Cups, £3.99 for a pack of eight, Ginger Ray

These floral paper plates are a pretty and more low-key option if you don't want everything to be baby-themed.

Floral Tea Party Plates, £4.25 for a pack of eight, Ginger Ray

These plates are the perfect platter for serving food on, especially if the parents-to-be don't know the gender.

Pink and Navy Babygrow Plates, £4.99 for a pack of eight, Ginger Ray

Baby shower food

This delightful, five-layered cake from Patisserie Valerie comes in pink or blue and is made of vanilla sponge mixed with raspberry jam and fresh cream. There's also a lemon yellow version too for a more neutral dessert.

Candy Stripe Gateau, from £44.95, Patisserie Valerie

Lola's Cupcakes are always a winner, for their taste and decoration.

Baby Shower Cupcakes, £19.20 for a box of six, Lola's Cupcakes

These mixed cupcakes are perfect for parents who don't know the gender.

Oh Baby Mixed Cupcakes, £34.40 for a box of 16, Send Them Cupcakes

Doughnuts are another alternative for a sweet treat and make for an impressive photo. This wall holds a whopping 42 doughnuts.

Donut Wall, £25.59, Party Delights

Baby shower drinks

Non-alcoholic drinks are perfect for baby showers. Forget the squash and juice - there are so many sophisticated alcohol-free spirits on the market, like Pentire's Adrift. It's best served as a long drink with tonic or soda water and a garnish of lemon, rosemary or bay leaf.

Adrift, £26.80, Pentire

This is a delicious non-alcoholic alternative to bubbly, with notes of rhubarb, ginger, fennel seeds and gooseberry.

Sprigster Fizz, £15, Sprigster

And for those who are drinking alcohol, rosé always goes down well. British brand Bullards has just launched its new English Sparkling Rosé - a must-try.

English Sparkling Rosé, £40, Bullards

