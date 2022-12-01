Sarah Ferguson's revelation about Princess Beatrice's never-before-seen daughter Sienna

Sarah Ferguson is a proud grandmother and talk often turns to her beloved grandchildren during interviews, and recently she's opened up about her granddaughter Sienna, who's yet to be seen by the public.

Princess Beatrice's daughter is 15 months old now, and Prince Andrew's ex-wife has revealed that they share a passion, speaking with Hungarian newspaper Blikk, Sarah said: "Sienna loves pink dollhouses."

When quizzed about what time of grandmother she is, the Duchess of York replied: "I don't know if you've ever watched the Storytime with Fergie video on YouTube. It is (laughs). Anyway, I'm the type who waits for them to visit and when they do, I always have something funny to say. For example, I recently made a doll for little August by drawing raspberry eyes on my finger, and fortunately Sienna loves pink dollhouses, because when my daughters were little, I played with the dolls instead of them."

Sarah has opened up about her daughter Princess Beatrice's baby girl

It's not the first time that the mother-of-two has opened up about her grandkids.

While attending HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards at the Corinthia London, the royal described Eugenie and Beatrice as "phenomenal mothers", and revealed the sweet bond she has formed with seven-month-old August. "My children are phenomenal mothers. They were great children but now they're phenomenal mothers. And now, I have these two exceptional grandchildren all in one year.

The Duchess resides at Royal Lodge

Sarah's home Royal Lodge, where she resides with ex-husband Prince Andrew, is the perfect haven for entertaining kids.

The spectacular grounds around the house cover a whopping 98 acres and they are not open to the public meaning the family can use them as they wish.

Photographs taken inside the private grounds reveal the family have a wooden swing attached to a large oak tree and it has Princess Eugenie's name on it. Perhaps there's one for Beatrice and even the kids now too!

Royal Lodge has stunning grounds

Plus, the royal always has an array of fun props on hand thanks to her Fergie and Friends YouTube channel, where she reads children's books.

