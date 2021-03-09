The sweet tradition Princess Beatrice has inherited from her mother The royal opened up about their shared passion

It's lovely to hear a daughter speak fondly of her mother, and Princess Beatrice paid tribute to Sarah Ferguson in the sweetest way recently.

Writing a personal article in the Evening Standard, the royal, who is a patron of the Oscars Book Prize, spoke of her love of reading and how she inherited her passion for books from her mother.

Beatrice revealed: "My inspiration and love of reading has stemmed from an early age, my mother being a children’s author instigated my love of reading and stories."

Sarah, the former wife of Prince Andrew, has written many children's books, such as Ballerina Rosie, Little Red and Budgie the Little Helicopter, and runs storytelling sessions on her social media page.

Beatrice enjoys telling stories like her mother Sarah, and during lockdown has read to her four-year-old stepson Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie. Wolfie is her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son from his previous relationship with American architect, Dara Huang.

Beatrice with husband Edoardo

Marking World Book Day, Beatrice, 32, wrote: "This year, I had the great honour to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favourite stories at bedtime.

"Together, we had such a special time reading through all the entries for Oscar's Book Prize 2020."

The Princess also told readers how she has dyslexia so reading is not her 'strongest talent' but having more time to focus on stories in lockdown had been a gift top her.

Many of us will identify with Beatrice, as we've given more time to books at home during the pandemic and we're sure the royal's mother Sarah will be touched by her daughter's endearing words.

HRH Princess Beatrice is patron of Oscars Book Prize, which is also supported by Amazon and National Literacy Trust. The shortlist for the prize will be announced on April 12.