Sarah Ferguson opens up about sweet bond with grandchildren August and Sienna The royal described her daughters as 'phenomenal mothers'

Sarah, Duchess of York now has two beautiful grandchildren after Princess Eugenie welcomed baby August in February and Princess Beatrice gave birth to baby Sienna in September.

While attending HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards at the Corinthia London on Tuesday, the royal described Eugenie and Beatrice as "phenomenal mothers", and revealed the sweet bond she has formed with seven-month-old August. "My children are phenomenal mothers. They were great children but now they're phenomenal mothers. And now, I have these two exceptional grandchildren all in one year. You know it's pretty incredible, but everyone asks me, 'How are your grandchildren?'

"Well, firstly, I look at my girls being wonderful mothers and then I see these incredible beings and it's so funny because when August smiles at me now, because he's seven and a half months, you actually know he genuinely likes you. It's not a put-on smile, he genuinely finds me very funny which is quite lucky," Sarah Ferguson told HELLO!. How sweet!

Sarah Ferguson discussed her grandchildren at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards. Photo: Justin Goff/Goff Photos

She went on to reveal that the Queen is the most inspirational person in her life. "There is only one really and that is the greatest living legend of our time, the monarch, you know, Her Majesty. I think at 95 still to be carrying on. I just look in admiration and I just go, 'I'm so lucky'", she said.

Her comments about her grandchildren come just weeks after Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their little girl, revealing they have called her Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. According to a friend of the family, Sarah was "over the moon" to have a new granddaughter, HELLO! exclusively revealed.

Princess Beatrice recently announced her baby girl is called Sienna

Meanwhile, shortly after Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank became parents in February, Sarah told HELLO!: "I am so excited and thrilled to have become a grandmother. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, a wonderful grandson and he brings such joy, smiles and love to all our family."

She continued: "Jack and Eugenie are and will be superbly caring and wonderful parents."

The royal gushed about her two daughters being 'phenomenal mothers'

Tuesday was not the first time the 61-year-old has gushed about her children and discussed their journey to motherhood. In a heartfelt open letter, published in Good Housekeeping, she wrote: "From the time you were wee tots, you made my life complete. I look at how full of humility, laughter and joy you are in your hearts, and I marvel at you both.

"Now, in you as mothers, I see strength, courage and steadfastness, integrity and goodness, and the way you embrace every challenge and moment. It is an extraordinary feeling when your child becomes a mother."

On being overwhelmed with emotion, Sarah continued: "Suddenly my little girlies have their own little ones... such a feeling to get used to. But if I do cry or tear up as you drive away, it is only because I am so proud of you."

