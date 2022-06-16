Princess Beatrice's baby daughter Sienna's playtime details revealed

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child, baby Sienna, in September 2021 and have since kept a low profile with their daughter.

However, in a new interview between Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson and entrepreneur and investor Matt Haycox, the royal grandmother shared some adorable details about little Sienna and the toys the eight-month-old likes to play with.

Speaking with Matt on his podcast, Sarah revealed about Sienna and her toddler cousin August:

"You know, if August wants to play with trains and tractors, he can but if he wants to play with Barbies, that's okay too. And at the moment, Sienna wants to play with cuddly teddy bears and very pink things. But if she wants to go play with trains and tractors, well then they can share, can't they? So that's all good."

Aw, how adorable. We can just picture Beatrice, Edoardo and Sienna playing with her and an assortment of teddies and pink toys.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo

In another recent interview, Sarah opened up about her role as grandmother, revealing that her grandchildren have been to stay with her "many times".

Talking to The Sunday Express S Magazine, the former wife of Prince Andrew said that she reads to her grandchildren when they stay over with her, divulging: "I get quite animated when I read children's stories. Augie thinks I'm hilarious!"

The royal added that the children haven't decided on a name for her yet, such as grandma or granny, due to their young age but she'll be happy with whatever they settle on.

Princess Beatrice with her mother Sarah

Sarah also gave an insight into dinner times with her grandchildren, explaining: "I'm always there to pick up the broccoli when it goes flying at mealtimes!"

When Sarah attended HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards back in October, she couldn't help but gush over the family's latest arrivals. "Sienna, she's very, very beautiful," she said.

