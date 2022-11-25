Princess Beatrice's stepson's sweet Thanksgiving celebrations revealed

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are doting parents to daughter Sienna, and property developer Edoardo also has a son called Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf, who he shares with his ex Dara Huang.

On Friday, Dara's Instagram account revealed that she took Wolfie to a friend's to celebrate the US holiday with a lavish dinner party.

The cute video showed the six-year-old playing on a game at the dinner table, where he and his mother had handmade leaf place names.

There was an array of tasty food for the guests to enjoy and it looked like so much fun.

Wolfie attended a fun Thanksgiving evening

Dara's post read: "Happy Thanksgiving Everybody! I hope it was full of love and light and a big thanks to @aleixandre_sarrion for the most beautiful food this evening. it was magical and soooooo delicious! (that chicken is magic please share the recipe!!!!)"

Dara and Wolfie have a beautiful home in London

In an exclusive video interview with HELLO!'s guest editor Giovanna Fletcher, for the Back to School digital issue, Princess Beatrice referred to Wolfie as her "bonus son" and he often spends time with the royals.

The little one was spotted attending the Platinum Jubilee Pageant back in June alongside his stepmother and father.

Dara and Wolfie live in Kensington in an historic London property, and given Dara's keen eye as an interior designer it is picture perfect in every area.

The show-stopping living room is a real highlight of the home as it looks like it belongs in a catalogue.

The royal couple share a daughter together

It has been meticulously designed with a cream and brown colour scheme, including a linen cream sofa with a Hermes blanket, a cowhide rug, and an exposed cream bookshelf with a large wooden ladder for accessing the highest points. Doesn't the reading wall remind you of a modern take on a royal residence?

Elsewhere, the mother-of-one has a modern kitchen with chic grey cupboards and large island and her bedroom is a plush space with luxurious furnishings.

Dara and Wolfie also have access to a communal garden where they often host summer parties when the weather is fair.

