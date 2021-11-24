Ginger Zee reveals son's heartwarming Thanksgiving gesture and it's too cute for words What a champ!

Ginger Zee enjoys making her two sons, Adrian and Miles, part of her family traditions, and she revealed that one of them was really taking it seriously.

MORE: Ginger Zee shares emotional career update as fans reveal excitement

The Good Morning America star shared a picture from the family home of the dinner table, revealing that Miles had set it up for Thanksgiving.

The beautiful wooden round table featured place settings for five with a straw and a Halloween-themed napkin on each, plus a beautiful Fall centerpiece.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee wows in a romper and Ratatouille hat at Disney

She shared how impressed she was by her three-year-old's gesture, as she wrote in the caption: "Miles set the table without being asked… he was so proud to show us. A 3 year old's take.

"I didn't even know we had plastic straws in our house- and I am kinda horrified - I think he found them in a crafting box. He loves straws when he gets them at restaurants…so this was the most important item.

MORE: Ginger Zee shares incredible throwback picture of her cheerleading years

"I find the lack of utensils and drinks very funny and the delayed Halloween napkin is also a nice touch. @benaarontv #thanksgiving #tabledecor #autumn #tablescapes."

Ginger shared a glimpse at Miles' Thanksgiving set up

Fans loved seeing the eclectic way Miles had set up the table and took to the comments to cheer him on as one wrote: "Good job Miles!!!"

Another commented: "Awww how sweet. Miles did a great job. One more thing to be thankful for," and a third added: "Clearly all the essentials are here, no need to add anything else. Finger food Thanksgiving it is!"

MORE: Ginger Zee and husband update fans with a big decision involving their children

MORE: Ginger Zee grieving after upsetting news - fans react

Ginger shares her two sons with husband Ben Aaron, and recently revealed that they'd decided to tone down their childrens' appearances on their social media.

However, she did share another heartfelt glimpse into her life with her sons earlier this week, posting a picture of herself holding her little boy's hand.

The GMA meteorologist shares a loving bond with her two sons

"Keenly aware this doesn't last forever… soaking it in," she captioned the photo, and fans got emotional as they talked about their bonds with their own children.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.