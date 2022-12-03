Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stun royal fans by releasing picture from inside Queen's private residence - details The series will be arriving on Netflix "soon"

Royal watchers are eagerly anticipating the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, which will see the royal pair tell their side of their love story.

READ: Prince Harry receives new legal case update just days after Netflix trailer release

The trailer featured various black-and-white stills of the couple, but one of the shots was actually taken inside Buckingham Palace. One photo featured Harry and Meghan walking hand in hand inside an oval-shaped room, as they exited the entrance on the north side of the 775-roomed building, which is directly underneath the late Queen's private apartments. A box could be seen in the right-hand corner, bearing the words: "Her Majesty."

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary

Harry was wearing a suit in the photograph, while his wife styled out a long overcoat and carried a handbag with her.

SEE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share rare glimpse inside royal duties prior to stepping down

NEW PHOTO: Zara and Mike Tindall make glam outfit change at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding

Under royal protocol, permission had to be sought from the late Queen for photographs and videos to be taken inside the Palace, and the Telegraph reports that the couple didn't have the necessary permission.

However, it is believed that the pair were not made aware of any complaints and that the photographer was not asked to leave the premises.

The pair reportedly didn't have permission to shoot photos inside Buckingham Palace

The photo was taken during Harry and Meghan's 'farewell tour', which saw them undertake various engagements ahead of their departure from the royal family and move to the United States.

Netflix officially states that Harry & Meghan is "coming soon", however, it's been reported in multiple outlets that the documentary will land on the streaming platform on Thursday 8 December.

WOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share fresh look inside private UK home

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries trailer has Netflix viewers saying the same thing

Billed as a "limited series", the show will consist of six episodes. Judging from the trailer, the episodes will span from the beginning of their early relationship as they took trips and enjoyed dates together, up to the present day as they raise their family while living in Montecito, California.

The trailer also showed an array of never-before-seen photos including a handful of intimate wedding photos, candid holiday snaps from Botswana, and a smattering of heartwarming pregnancy photos.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.