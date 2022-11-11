Alex Jones expresses gratitude to King's Fertility after her own struggle King's Fertility is led by Dr Ippokratis Sarris

Alex Jones has expressed her gratitude to the medical staff for their kindness at King's College Hospital.

MORE: Alex Jones birth stories - how her husband feared she'd die during childbirth

The One Show presenter has taken part in a new W series, Alex Jones: Making Babies, which sees Alex train as a fertility assistant at one of the leading fertility clinics in the UK, known for their world-renowned research and innovative technology.

The mum-of-three first opened up about her own struggle with fertility in 2016 so this is a topic close to her heart.

"You guys need to be celebrated because you're giving people a chance where there is no chance," she said at a press event. "These couples have exhausted everything else, all their hope so people need to see the work that [the staff] do.

Alex first opened up about her own struggle

"The level of kindness that they show is a lesson for everybody, whether you're going through fertility difficulties or not. Everybody could do with a day there just to see how humans should interact with other humans."

On witnessing their dedication to their work first-hand, Alex explained: "All these fertility assistants, nurses and doctors, all the team in the lab - they are just unbelievable human beings, and their levels of kindness… The way they care for the patients and then obviously the technical side of it as well.

"This is a big statement, but they like angels walking around and I just thought, 'Oh my God, here she comes the clumsy TV presenter'."

Filmed across several months and with exclusive access to King's Fertility, viewers will see Alex fully immerse herself in the life-affirming job of creating new life.

"Trying to conceive can truly be a rollercoaster, and I have no doubt that it'll be a very emotional and unpredictable journey," she previously said.

"This series is really close to my heart, it's truly a passion project, and I feel privileged to be able to join the team at King's Fertility and help them with the very special job of making babies."

See the full Kind List here

Alex Jones: Making Babies airs in January on W and UKTV Play

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.