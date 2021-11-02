10 rare photos of Alex Jones' baby girl Annie The One Show host is now a mum-of-three

The One Show's Alex Jones is now a proud mother of three children after welcoming baby girl Annie with her husband Charlie at the end of August. Adorable Annie joins brothers Teddy, four and Kit, two in the Jones-Thomson household.

TV presenter Alex is notoriously private when it comes to showing her children's faces on social media, however, the Welsh star has given us a few glimpses of her cute brood and the brothers look over the moon with their new sibling.

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals parenting challenge

See 10 rare photos of Alex Jones' baby Annie below…

Annie visits The One Show

Oh, isn't this the cutest? Baby Annie goes on the telly!

Alex told her Instagram followers: "The juggle. Nice to be @bbctheoneshow for a couple of nights but it’s back to the day job for now, looking after these little ones."

Baby snuggles

Alex shared this sweet snap with fans, showing her newborn daughter all wrapped up as she cuddled mum. "8 weeks of getting to know our little girl," wrote the mum-of-three.

Sweet mirror selfie

Little Annie looked so teeny in this late-night selfie posted by Alex on her Instagram Stories. "Good night from us x," the doting mum simply wrote.

A helping hand

Alex made us all go 'aw' with this snap of her son taking baby Annie for a stroll. "My mini helper," she wrote.

Holiday time

"Trying to make the most of our time before little Ted starts school and Charlie goes back to work, so we took a trip to the coast," posted Alex on Instagram.

"The weather was stunning and it was so nice to see the sea and feel sand between our toes and little Annie loved the fresh air."

Annie's first bath

A baby's first bath is a special moment and Alex shared this adorable photo with fans on her Instagram Stories.

The celebrity mum gently washed her daughter with a sponge as Annie wriggled around in the bath with her eyes shut. "First bath," Alex captioned the video while My Sun and Stars' You Make Me Happy played in the background.

Sleeping baby

Being awake in the early hours is all part of having a baby, and Alex dedicated this snap to the many night shift workers out there.

She wrote: "The night shift. Emergency workers, supermarket staff, cabbies, factory workers, lorry drivers, DJ’s, fellow breastfeeders. Whatever your reasons for being awake through the night, I’m thinking of you."

All wrapped up

TV host Alex shared this cute photo of her then six-day-old daughter wrapped in a cosy personalised blanket, which had the words, "baby Thomson" emblazoned on it.

Baby feet

There's something about babies' feet, all soft and squidgy, that make you go gooey, isn't there?

Alex posted this picture to announce the arrival of her daughter, with the following message:

"We have some news.........Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21. Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5. It still doesn’t feel real!!! Thank you to everyone at the Queen Charlotte hospital for all your support again, especially super midwife Audrey. Name will be incoming soon xx."

A newborn Annie

What a special snap! Brand new baby Annie has a feed from mum who is beaming at her little one's face.

