The One Show's Alex Jones inundated with support after revealing her life is going through 'tricky' patch The TV presenter is a doting mum of three children

Alex Jones has been inundated with messages from concerned fans who have noticed her absence from social media.

Addressing this, the One Show host took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a painting of some lemons as she revealed her life is going through a "tricky" patch at the moment.

"Things have been a bit tricky for us recently and in all honesty, I haven't had time to be on here between working and the children but I randomly logged on and saw all your lovely messages gently asking if we were all ok," she wrote.

"I was touched by your kindness and so I just wanted to check in and say thank you, and that even though life has been a bit challenging, we are ok and still managing to enjoy the beginning of the holidays and there's still plenty to smile about! (I'll pop some stuff on my stories) #whenlifegivesyoulemons🍋 #thekindnessofstrangers."

Alex shared this picture of some artwork to accompany her message

She then shared a series of Instagram Stories, showing her spending time with her children at the BBC Proms and a trip to Hamleys.

Celebrity fans and friends alike were quick to comment, with Charlotte Hawkins writing: "Hope all OK, sending love." Izzy Judd added: "Sending love." One fan stated: "Keep smiling that lovely smile, lots of love."

Alex also posted this photo of her two sons

Another post read: "Never apologise Alex, for being a working mum/wife/having a life outside of the public eye. I came off of all social media, except IG, because too many people had expectations about when I did and didn't post! Problem solved."

Alex, who shares three children with husband Charlie Thomson, regularly updates her followers about her day-to-day life as a mum and TV presenter.

The TV star with baby Annie

Her previous post was shared last month in which she promoted her new BBC show, Reunion Hotel.

