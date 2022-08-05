Alex Jones returns to social media with adorable video of her sons The One Show host is a mum-of-three

We've been missing Alex Jones recently as the star takes some time away from social media, but she made a brief reappearance on Friday with a stunning video.

The One Show host has recently been on holiday, and she shared a brief insight into her time away as her sons, Teddy and Kit, stood on the balcony of their hotel room overlooking the scenic pool underneath as well as the rest of the striking scenery. Teddy appeared to give a wave goodbye to their surroundings as they both said "bye bye" to their holiday.

WATCH: Alex Jones shares results of 'special week'

In a sweet caption, Alex wrote: "The end of a special week."

Last month, the mum-of-three broke her social media silence to share a painting of some lemons as she revealed her life is going through a "tricky" patch at the moment.

"Things have been a bit tricky for us recently and in all honesty, I haven't had time to be on here between working and the children but I randomly logged on and saw all your lovely messages gently asking if we were all ok," she wrote.

Alex's sons bid farewell to their holiday

"I was touched by your kindness and so I just wanted to check in and say thank you, and that even though life has been a bit challenging, we are ok and still managing to enjoy the beginning of the holidays and there's still plenty to smile about! (I'll pop some stuff on my stories) #whenlifegivesyoulemons #thekindnessofstrangers."

She then shared a series of Instagram Stories, showing her spending time with her children at the BBC Proms and a trip to Hamleys.

Celebrity fans and friends alike were quick to comment, with Charlotte Hawkins writing: "Hope all OK, sending love." Izzy Judd added: "Sending love." One fan stated: "Keep smiling that lovely smile, lots of love."

Another post read: "Never apologise Alex, for being a working mum/wife/having a life outside of the public eye. I came off of all social media, except IG, because too many people had expectations about when I did and didn't post! Problem solved."

