Alex Jones describes emotional reaction coming home to her kids after 'difficult' day at hospital The One Show host has trained as a fertility assistant at King's Fertility

Over the years, Alex Jones has been open about her own fertility struggles, and is now a doting mum to three young children whom she shares with her husband Charlie Thomson.

The One Show host is set to appear in a brand-new series, called Alex Jones: Making Babies, which sees Alex train as a fertility assistant at King's Fertility - one of the leading fertility clinics in the UK, known for their world-renowned research and innovative technology.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones shares sweet video from her 'special week'

Filmed across several months and with exclusive access to the clinic, the 45-year-old fully immersed herself in the life-affirming job.

Ahead of the launch on W next year, Alex spoke about her own journey and why she decided to film the show, during a candid chat with Stacey Dooley at a press event.

READ MORE ON ALEX: TV star expresses gratitude to King's Fertility after her own struggle

MORE: Alex Jones birth stories - how her husband feared she'd die during childbirth

"One in seven couples in the UK will have fertility complications, which is a hell of a lot of people to not be represented or feel like they're not seen," she explained. "I thought that this is an amazing opportunity for people who might be in the middle of IVF or people who might be going into it.

Alex trained as a fertility assistant at King's Fertility

"There's lots of people that sort of say, 'We're struggling a bit to have a baby,' and somebody will just say, 'Well just do IVF.'

Speaking about the couples she met during filming, Alex was full of praise having seen what they went through first-hand. "Christ, me and Charlie would be at each other's throats, if we went through that. And you know we are pretty rock solid. But it does stuff to you, doesn't it?

"It's super stressful but one couple particularly are just madly in love - which is lovely to see - but you need that support."

Stacey – who is pregnant with her first child – went on to ask Alex how she would cope coming home each day after an emotional time with the patients.

"Well, I felt lucky to be able to take it home," she explained. "I would hug [her children] so tightly and they probably thought, 'What are you doing? You're going to suffocate me.' I'd tell Charlie [how lucky they are] and he'd be like, 'I know'."

The new W series Alex Jones: Making Babies will launch in 2023

She added: "The more I worked at the hospital, I might bring the files home. Charlie got really interested in flicking through the stories. And he was going, 'My God.' I said, 'Honestly, when you were in the lab, you realise it's a chemical reaction that happens - and it's like magic.'"

The mum-of-three first opened up about her own struggle with fertility in 2016 - so this is a topic close to her heart. "Trying to conceive can truly be a rollercoaster, and I have no doubt that it'll be a very emotional and unpredictable journey," she said.

"This series is really close to my heart, it's truly a passion project, and I feel privileged to be able to join the team at King's Fertility and help them with the very special job of making babies."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.