Alex Jones reveals sweet way she is ending the summer holidays with her two sons The star's sons are heading back to school

Alex Jones took to social media with the sweetest photo of her two sons, Teddy, five, and Kit, three, on Friday as the summer holidays draw to a close.

The One Show host, 41, posted a picture of the brother-duo ahead of a swimming session at a David Lloyd gym. In the snap, both boys donned a pair of goggles and little Kit rocked a pair of bright yellow armbands.

Captioning the sweet photo, the mother-of-two penned: "Ending the holiday with a swim @davidlloyduk and straight to work for me with hellish hair," alongside a laughing face emoji.

Youngest Kit is also sporting a bright yellow swimming headband adorned with blue dolphins.

The family enjoyed a summer holiday to greece

Ahead of their swim, Alex captured her little ones at home as they enjoyed sharing a puzzle. During the activity, Ted showed off his unexpected talent by belting out a rendition of Single Ladies by Beyoncé.

Captioning the heartwarming clip, the doting mother penned: "This morning's challenge with a bit of Beyoncé?!!!" Ahead of his fabulous musical outbreak, Teddy adorably said "Thank you Kit," to his younger brother.

Alex also shared a fabulous reel as of her boys enjoying their final days of freedom. The clip shows the pair wading through fields and enjoying being outdoorsy alongside their TV star mum.

Alex and the family also headed down to Devon

The video ended with a scene that many parents will relate to, as even though the sun was shining outside, at one point Teddy just wanted to be inside as he lounged on a cream sofa.

In a touching caption, Alex wrote: "The last day of summer holidays before I go back to work. We've packed a lot into the last 4 weeks. Hope you've had a good bank holiday and I'll see you on the telly tomorrow."

The BBC host shares her two boys and one-year-old daughter Annie with her husband of six years, Charlie Thomson, and has shared updates every so often from the family of five's summer adventures.

The clan have enjoyed a fabulous holiday in Greece as well as a sunny trip to Devon.

