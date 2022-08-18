Alex Jones' baby girl Annie is so sweet in new photo from idyllic staycation The One Show host's daughter is the cutest!

We don't often get to see photos of Alex Jones' children, so fans were in for a treat on Wednesday evening when The One Show host shared a glimpse of her baby girl Annie.

MORE: 7 best kids beach shoes & water shoes: From Crocs to M&S & baby Birkenstocks

The TV star, 45, posted a series of photos on her Instagram Stories of her Welsh staycation with her husband Charlie Thomson and their children Teddy, five, Kit, three and daughter Annie, nearly one. Alex's selfie with her baby girl was absolutely adorable!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones shares video from her 'special week'

In the snap, we saw the glamorous presenter looking summery in shades as she held her daughter, and we got a brief look at sweet Annie's face. Alex is known for keeping her children's identities private.

MORE: The best Back to School tech deals & gadgets for students

LOOK: 6 best travel cots for babies and toddlers in 2022 – with reviews

Alex's selfie with baby Annie

The star also shared pictures of a stunning coastal landscape where the family may have taken a dip in the sea, along with a pretty photo of a line of colourful beach huts.

The family-of-four also visited a model village during their holiday, as Alex posted a video of the charming location. She wrote: "Can't resist anything miniature."

A glimpse at Alex's family holiday

A few days earlier, the mum-of-three shared more pictures of her family's break away.

In one snap, we saw Charlie cooling off with his feet in a picturesque stream. Dressed for the sizzling heatwave, the dad-of-three opted to wear a navy T-shirt, turquoise shorts and a pair of black sunglasses.

In a separate photo, the presenter enjoyed some downtime with her young boys as they splashed about in the shallow water.

Alex's husband Charlie

Alex had previously told fans of a 'tricky patch' she has gone through of late.

Sharing a painting of a lemon on her Instagram, she explained: "Things have been a bit tricky for us recently and in all honesty, I haven’t had time to be on here between working and the children but I randomly logged on and saw all your lovely messages gently asking if we were all ok.

She added: "I was touched by your kindness and so I just wanted to check in and say thank you, and that even though life has been a bit challenging, we are ok and still managing to enjoy the beginning of the holidays and there’s still plenty to smile about!"

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.