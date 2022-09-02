Alex Jones reveals son’s special talent in the sweetest video - and Beyoncé is involved The star took to social media

Alex Jones shared the sweetest update of her sons Teddy, five, and Kit, three, on Thursday - and one of them has a special talent.

The One Show host, 45, captured the brother-duo as they completed puzzles in the dining room when eldest son Teddy began belting out Single Ladies by Beyoncé. The little one's faces were kept out of view of the camera.

Captioning the heartwarming clip, the doting mother penned: "This morning's challenge with a bit of Beyoncé?!!!" Ahead of his fabulous musical outbreak, Teddy adorably said "Thank you Kit," to his younger brother.

The boys are set to return to school soon but as the summer holidays draw to a close, the star shared a sweet clip of her boys enjoying their final days of freedom. The clip shows the pair wading through fields and enjoying being outdoorsy alongside their TV star mum.

Alex rarely shares updates from her children

The video ended with a scene that many parents will relate to, as even though the sun was shining outside, at one point Teddy just wanted to be inside as he lounged on a cream sofa.

In a touching caption, Alex wrote: "The last day of summer holidays before I go back to work. We've packed a lot into the last 4 weeks. Hope you've had a good bank holiday and I'll see you on the telly tomorrow."

Followers flocked to comment on the sweet clip. One fan wrote: "Looks like a wonderful summer." A second wrote: "Glad you have had the precious family time you deserve," alongside a red love heart emoji.

The star is set to return to The One Show

A third added: "Lovely family photos Alex, from your holidays! It looked beautiful!"

One follower was excited that Alex would soon be returning to our screens as they penned: "Glad you've enjoyed precious time with your family but it'll be great having you back on The One Show xx."

As well as Teddy and Kit, Alex also shares her daughter Annie, who recently turned one, with her husband Charlie Thomson whom she's been married to for six years.

