Harper Beckham looks so adorable in new family photo with dad David

The Beckhams are undoubtedly a tight-knit bunch, as their social media feeds attest. Dad David Beckham, middle son Romeo Beckham and youngest child Harper Beckham recently enjoyed a family outing to Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park where they snapped a sweet selfie.

In a photo shared online by footballer Romeo, Harper beamed as she sandwiched herself in between her father and older brother. She looked vibrant yet snug in a bright orange hoodie, while Romeo donned a Carhartt beanie and a colourblock puffer jacket. David looked sporty as per in a grey hoodie, black gilet and a black baseball cap.

The Beckham trio smiled for the picture, showcasing their festive surroundings. In the background of the snap sat a merry-go-round, various fairground rides, clusters of people clasping toys won in fair games and a sea of fluorescent lighting.

Romeo took to social media to share the selfie with his fans online. He captioned the post: "Family time," with a love heart emoji.

Harper Beckham looked adorable in a family selfie

Upon seeing the family reunion, fans of the family flocked to comment on Romeo's post. "I adore you guys," one wrote, while another user said: "Harper is such an angelic child." A third added: "Iconic," and a fourth noted: "Have a great time together."

Harper and Romeo share a close sibling bond and last week, the youngest Beckham family member penned the cutest tribute to her brother.

The Beckhams share a close-knit bond

Over on Instagram, budding footballer Romeo, 20, shared a glimpse of the touching handwritten note, neatly penned on lined yellow paper. It read: "Dear Romeo, I hope you have so much fun in Holland, I will miss you and your football. Well done, I am so happy and thankful that you're my older brother, I am the luckiest person EVER. I love you with all my heart."

Harper cheekily signed off her letter with: "Love = favourite child (AKA = Harper)," and embellished her sweet note with a string of red hearts

