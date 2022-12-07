Prince Harry makes rare comment about how life has changed since becoming a father The Duke referenced his young children during an awards ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle scooped the Ripple of Hope Award at a gala by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organisation on Tuesday, and during an on-stage chat, the Duke of Sussex referenced his life as a parent.

Prince Harry joked with RFKHR president Kerry Kennedy, "I'll be honest with you, Kerry, I just thought we were just going on a date night, so I found it quite weird that we're sharing the room with 1500 people!"

WATCH: Prince Harry makes remark about his young children during award ceremony

The royal went on to reveal: "We don't get out much these days because our kids are so small and young, so this is completely unexpected."

Harry and Meghan share three-year-old son Archie Harrison and one-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana.

The couple are proud parents to two children

During a video call in October, Harry gave another comment about his family. Speaking to the winners of the WellChild Awards, four-year-old Henry Waines' parents asked Harry: "How are Archie and Lilibet doing?", to which Harry replied: "They're doing great… Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice which is great."

Meghan also referenced their busy household in a recent podcast episode of Archetypes. During the talk, the Duchess of Sussex revealed her kids have two different morning routines.

Speaking with American actress Pamela Adlon, Meghan described her "morning rush," sympathising with busy parents, revealing that Archie wakes up later than his younger sister.

The royals share a photo of Lilibet on her first birthday

"So the morning rush I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older," she said. "But for me, it's, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later Archie's up."

Harry and Meghan largely keep their children out of the limelight, but they did release a beautiful portrait of their daughter on her first birthday and Archie even made an appearance in their Netflix trailer for their upcoming docuseries.

