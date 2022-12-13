Kate Hudson admits she doesn't think she's 'done' having children The star has two sons and a daughter

Kate Hudson may be content where she is at with her three children, but that doesn't mean she's closed the door on adding one more to her brood.

MORE: Amy Robach's daughter shares heartwarming glimpse into family life during emotional time

The star has two sons and a daughter. Her first, Ryder Robinson, is eighteen, and his father is Chris Robinson, who the actress was married to from 2000 to 2007. She had her middle child, Bingham, in 2011 with former fiancé Matt Bellamy, and her youngest, Rani Rose, is her daughter with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Though she previously said she and her fiancé have not made any wedding plans yet, it appears as though the two might have not only a wedding, but another baby in their future as well.

WATCH: Kate Hudson supports her son as he gets his first tattoo

Loading the player...

MORE: Charles Spencer breaks silence for the first time after Harry & Meghan docuseries airs

Speaking with beauty magazine Byrdie for a digital cover, the mom-of-two detailed her practice of self-awareness and staying in touch with her feelings, explaining she checks in on herself by asking: "How am I? You know, where am I at? And do I feel good? And do I feel healthy? And how are my kids? How's my relationship? Like, am I happy right now?"

She added that she applies the mindset when it comes to her children as well, and reflected on the past eighteen years of her life during which she has raised them.

"I've been having children my entire adult life," she said, adding: "I've got my 4-year-old and I've got a kid in college."

Her eldest son recently stepped out as her plus one for the UN Gala

She also confessed she hasn't discarded the idea of having another, admitting: "I don't even know if I'm done yet. You know, I don't have that answer yet."

MORE: Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue is being supported in unexpected way

MORE: David Muir sends heartfelt message to co-star following difficult time

However, Kate maintained above all else she tries to both live in the moment and foster in her children the same, adding: "The thing is with kids, you have to let them be who they're meant to be."

All of her family seems like a tight-knit bunch

She also recently opened up about how she co-parents her two older children with their two respective fathers, Matt and Chris, telling the Sunday Times: "For me it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love."

The Glass Onion star added: "You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you're really only focused on the love of your child."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.