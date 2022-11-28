Kate Hudson's son is so grown up in emotional reunion photo The actress is mom to kids Ryder, Bingham and Rani

Kate Hudson delighted her fans on Sunday when she shared glimpses into her wholesome weekend, including an emotional reunion with her eldest child, son Ryder, who has been living away from home to study.

The actress took to Instagram to share a selection of photographs from her fun Thanksgiving weekend, captioning them: "Well this was one great-ful weekend."

The first image was of the star snuggled up with her lookalike daughter Rani and her son Ryder with the trio chilling on a comfy-looking sofa.

Her eldest looked more grown up than ever, and fans flooded the comments section with praise for the sweet family photo. "Beautiful family," wrote one and: "I love this, looks like you had an amazing weekend."

Kate looked thrilled to be reunited with her son Ryder. In August, the 18-year-old left the family home in California to head for the East Coast for school, and as expected, it was a bittersweet moment for his proud mom who shared many heartfelt posts online about the upheaval.

Ryder also has a younger brother, Bingham, 11, and we're sure he misses his big bro too. Ahead of Ryder's departure, Kate shared a video of the two boys together. "@mr.ryderrobinson what a good big brother. We're gonna miss you big time”, Kate wrote on the clip, adding a crying emoji and "#offtocollege”.

Other images from Kate's Thanksgiving weekend showed the family's beautiful dining set-up, a look at their full feast, Kate with a bottle of fine wine and the adults sporting turkey hats in fits of laughter.

Rani joined in preparations for the holidays and was pictured in the kitchen helping her famous mama with a baking tray in front of her. One of the photos even showed Kate in a red bikini soaking up the sunshine in a lounger. What holidays are for!

