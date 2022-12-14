Carrie Underwood looks unphased by son's frightening appearance in bedtime photo The star shares her two sons with husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood is used to plenty of fun and games in her family life as she navigates parenthood with two young sons - and she gave a glimpse into what that's like on Instagram on Monday.

The country music sensation took to social media with a snapshot from her bed with one of her children laying down beside her.

While they were snuggled in their pajamas, there was an additional item of clothing which was totally unexpected.

Carrie's son was wearing a scary-looking dinosaur head. But rather than looking horrified or frightened of the beast sitting beside her, Carrie appeared completely unphased.

She simply added: "Bedtime hijinks," as if it was the most normal thing in the world.

The family are now gearing up for a festive Christmas celebration together following a heartwarming Thanksgiving at their home in Tennessee.

Carrie laughed at her son's bedtime appearance

Her husband, Mike Fisher, revealed the huge gift he had completed for Carrie while she was away on tour.

Mike unveiled an enormous new structure built on their land which will bring plenty of excitement for the family.

Taking to Instagram, the former ice hockey player shared a snapshot of the barn and wrote: "Finished up the barn build! Thank you @summertownmetals it was great working with you guys! We love it!"

Mike recently completed a huge new barn at the home he shares with Carrie

Carrie adores being on stage but she loves nothing more than being back with her loved ones at their home.

When her work isn't taking her around the world, she clearly revels in being a homebody. "I don't want to go to restaurants, I don't want to travel. I don't want to go anywhere," she shared with fans during an appearance on Today's Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country.

