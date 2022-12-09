Today's Savannah Guthrie in disbelief as she shares heartwarming family update The mom-of-two was feeling emotional

Savannah Guthrie adores being a mom but time is flying a little too fast for her liking. The Today show host shares her children, Vale and Charley, with her husband, Michael Feldman, and while they just had reason to celebrate, it's also bittersweet.

Savannah took to Instagram to reveal their youngest was turning six and she doesn't understand where the years have gone.

Alongside two photos of her son, one of him opening presents on his special day and another of him as a baby, she wrote: "Happiest birthday to our little man," before adding: "Where did the time go?"

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's family life revealed

Savannah has made no secret of her love for being a parent and she's also been open about their struggles to get there revealing that Charley was their "medical miracle" following several rounds of IVF.

"Because we are older," she explained to Health magazine. "It was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with.

"My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said.

Savannah's little boy turned six

"But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we're so blessed."

Savannah was 42 when she had her first child but she said she didn't purposefully delay having children.

"I didn’t have my act together," she admitted to People magazine. "I was doing the best I could in my personal life, and my professional life was going better. So you know, you just keep doing the thing that works.

Savannah marveled at where the time has gone

At the time of her comments, she was pregnant with Charles and continued tearfully. "I think that's why I feel such an acute level of gratitude about getting to have a baby. Because I know how late it is in the game, you know?

"I’m a person of faith. It feels like the greatest embrace from God that I can imagine, to get to have a baby. And to get to have a second is just beyond."

