Angelina Jolie joined by daughter Zahara for latest philanthropic trip The mom-of-six passes her work down the generations

Angelina Jolie is one of Hollywood's most passionate advocates for philanthropic and humanitarian causes, and she's ensuring her work passes down through the generations.

The actress shared a new photograph of herself having reunited with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, in Washington DC for that cause.

The two can be seen meeting with Patrick Leahy, one of the sponsors for the Justice for All Act, Family Violence Prevention & Services Act, and Child Abuse Prevention & Treatment Act.

She explained the reason for her being in the city, to meet with lawmakers and help bring about the passage of these acts to ensure that victims of crime and abuse are provided their rights and safeties.

"I'm in DC this week supporting and working with the many people affected by and fighting for these issues as we jointly urge Congress to pass essential protections for abuse survivors and children in the end-of-year bill package," she wrote.

Angelina listed the different provisions she was petitioning for, including ending the rape kit backlog, improving forensic science, and preventing child abuse.

Angelina and Zahara took Washington DC by storm

Fans expressed their gratitude for her advocacy efforts as one commented on her photograph: "Thank you again for all you do."

Another gushed: "You are an angel on Earth. Keep doing the work to help people who [can't] help themselves!!" while a third added: "OKAYYY PRESIDENT JOLIE."

Angelina was delighted to get the chance to spend more time with her daughter since she left home to attend college.

The 17-year-old enrolled in Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia and moved away from the family home to attend in the Fall, although her mom has gotten the chance to pay her a visit from time to time.

The mom-of-six is looking to spend her holidays with family

It will be their first family Christmas since her daughter's move, though, but she'll most likely get to spend it with Zahara and her six other kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt, Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

