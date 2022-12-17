Jed Duggar reveals wife Katey is expecting second baby seven months after first son was born Wonderful news!

Jed Duggar has shared the wonderful news that he and his wife Katey are expecting their second baby.

"We have been keeping a big secret from our friends and family for the past couple of months,” the couple announced via their YouTube channel on Friday, revealing their baby is due May 2023. The video, as seen below, reveals how they told their extended family, with Katey wearing a very festive sweater with the news embroidered on it…

Jed's sisters Jordyn, Jennifer and Jana were all seen in the clip congratulating the pair as well as sister-in-law Abbie, and Jed's mom Michelle. In a second clip, sister Joy was asked when her due date was before Katey revealed her news by aquipping: "I keep forgetting if I am due the day before or after you."

The video also featured a video they had taken while on vacation that showed them discovering that Katey was pregnant, and their plans to tell the family at their annual Ugly Sweater party.

Jed and Katey wed in April 2021 in a beautiful Arkansas ceremony, and the former Counting On star later surprised fans by revealing they had "quietly developed" their romance over the previous year.

A courtship was never announced by the family, and fans first discovered the wedding date when Without A Crystal Ball was sent a wedding invitation.

The pair also shared the news on Instagram

"For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey!" he wrote alongside a gorgeous wedding picture of the pair.

"We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!"

Their son Truett was born in May 2022 with the pair sharing the news on social media. However, Jed also shared that their baby boy's heart dropped in the moments before his arrival.

Jed and Katey wed in April 2021

In a video posted, Jed spoke of the moment "the nurses rushed in" when Katey's labor took a turn for the worse.

"It was really scary," said Jed. "They woke us up and had Katey flip over on her belly and do some different things. And his heart rate was able to go back up."

Jed shared that Truett means 'warrior for Christ,' and Oliver means 'peace'.