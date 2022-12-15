Charles Spencer breaks silence following final episodes of Harry & Meghan

The final three episodes of Harry & Meghan have arrived on Netflix, with some bombshell revelations about the pair's relationship with senior royals.

On the same day they released, Princess Kate was hosting her carol concert, and the royal family put on a full show of support for her. And it appears that it was business as usual for Charles Spencer, the uncle of Prince Harry, who continued to provide his followers fascinating insights into Althorp House, his familial home where Princess Diana grew up.

Several hours after the episodes landed, the Earl shared a stunning royal portrait from within the home, featuring King Charles I.

He explained that the former monarch had visited the estate on several occasions, revealing: "Portrait of Charles I, hanging in the Picture Gallery at @althorphouse - the king visited the house in the 1630s, as an honoured guest - at one banquet recorded as feasting on herons, peacocks, and even the humble potato (which was relatively new to England then).

"He was also allowed to visit Althorp several times in 1647, when being held prisoner at his palace of Holdenby - after losing the first English Civil War."

He added: "The king's hobbies included Bible-reading, chess, and lawn bowls, and Althorp had an excellent bowling green. Charles was executed in London, in January 1649."

Charles shared this stunning portrait of a former monarch

On his Instagram Stories, he also reshared a post from the Cynthia Spencer charity, highlighting how we would be giving a book reading at a Tree of Love service at Northampton Cathedral that evening.

Fans enjoyed the portrait, as one shared: "So interesting. This points to one of the beauties of these old homes. They make history live," and a second added: "Magnificent frame."

A third commented: "I really must get an Althorp visit in.....just cos it's on my door step means I keep going elsewhere," while another expressed surprise at the menu, joking: "Omg....how did they live without potatoes!"

Charles also kept tight-lipped when the first three episodes were released last week, simply posting a short video of Althorp covered in the winter frost.

