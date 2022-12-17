Dr. Jennifer Ashton reveals she's taking a break from GMA3 amid show shakeup

Dr. Jennifer Ashton has revealed she's leaving her hot seat on the show GMA3 to head off on a well deserved break.

The star opened up to her current co-stars, DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally, and said she was planning on spending the holidays somewhere far warmer than New York.

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's GMA3 replacement reveals difficult diagnosis live on-air

While chatting to her hosts on Friday, Jennifer confessed it was her last day on set for a little while and Rhiannon added: "Dr. Jen is leaving us in the cold."

WATCH: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes flirt on return to GMA3

Loading the player...

The TV personality and medical professional later reiterated her plans on Instagram when she shared a snapshot from the show and added: "Good Morning America: my “last day of work before going on vacation."

Many of her fans wished her save travels and a happy Christmas, as others said they'll miss her.

Jennifer's getaway comes at a difficult time for the show as Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been put on hiatus following their relationship reveal.

POPULAR: GMA's Amy Robach's husband's relationship status revealed after T.J. Holmes affair

TRENDING NOW: Prince William and Princess Kate celebrate baby news amid family drama

The co-stars - who are both married - are taking some time away as ABC decides how to deal with their affair.

Jennifer said she's ready for another sun-filled vacation

ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced the company's decision to remove Amy and T.J. from their positions in an editorial call last week, and said it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Kim confirmed that the two hosts would be taken off air while they figure out the next stages.

TRENDING NOW: GMA3's Amy Robach speaks out for first time following hiatus from the show

Amy and T.J.'s romance was made public when the Daily Mail posted photos of them on vacation together.

Amy and T.J. are currently on hiatus from GMA3

The images showed T.J. with his hand on Amy's bottom and they were also snapped holding hands in the back of a car.

They've since been photographed in New York during their first public appearance since the relationship revelation.

The photos published by the Daily Mail show them walking arm-in-arm through the city, enjoying a lunch date and returning to T.J.'s Manhattan home.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.