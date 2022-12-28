Strictly's Helen Skelton shares glimpse into 'magic' first solo Christmas with her kids How adorable!

Strictly star Helen Skelton shared a rare glimpse into her first solo Christmas since parting ways with her ex, Richie Myler.

TRENDING: Helen Skelton surrounding herself with 'good people' following Strictly disappointment

The Countryfile presenter took to Instagram to share a few highlights featuring her two sons, Ernie, seven and Louis, five.

WATCH: Helen Skelton breaks down in tears as she talks about family

Loading the player...

Ever the doting mum, Helen treated her two boys to a fun-filled day at the panto for a truly magical end to the festive season. Evidently mesmerised by the glitzy show, Ernie was captured embracing one of the panto stars.

MORE: Helen Skelton details 'terrifying' birth experience without husband Richie Myler

MORE: Strictly's Gorka Marquez reveals he's 'proud' of Helen Skelton after ex Richie Myler speaks out

Alongside her touching snap, Helen, 39, penned: "The magic of the panto [heart emoji] (for five mins he didn't want to go and before it finished, he made me promise we can go next year."

The trio enjoyed a festive trip to the panto

Elsewhere, Helen posted an adorable photo of herself posing with Ernie and Louis from inside the grand theatre. The family trio were spotted wearing special 3D glasses ahead of the performance.

This week is particularly poignant for the former Blue Peter star as her daughter, Elsie, marked her milestone first birthday on Wednesday. Paying tribute to her youngest, Helen reposted a string of adorable baby photos originally shared by her close pals.

Helen welcomed Elsie on 28 December 2021

Among the touching snapshots was a gorgeous black and white photo of little Elsie wearing a knitted cardigan and a matching hat. The photo included the caption: "Happy first birthday to you Elsie. You are the most adorable little girl who stole our hearts the second we laid eyes on you.

"We hope your day is fun and everything you deserve it to be… Happy birthing day to you too, super mummy @helenskelton."

Helen shares her three children with rugby player Richie Myler, 32. The former couple – who split in April 2022 following an eight-year marriage – celebrated Elsie's first birthday this month, just days after what would have been their ninth wedding anniversary.

The former couple tied the knot in 2013

At the time of their split, Helen penned a statement which read: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple.

"He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Richie has since found love with girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill. The loved-up couple are set to welcome their first child together after a whirlwind romance.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.