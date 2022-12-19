Helen Skelton gives candid insight into family life after Strictly journey The TV star is a mum-of-three

Strictly finalist Helen Skelton narrowly missed out on the Glitterball trophy on Saturday night.

After 13 gruelling weeks of intense training, the former Blue Peter presenter has returned to family life with her three children Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and baby Elsie. Over on her Instagram Stories, Helen treated her legion of fans to a sneak peak inside her life as a busy mum.

Evidently getting into the spirit of things, the Countryfile presenter posted a heartwarming black and white photo of herself dressed as a Christmas elf.

In the sweet photo, the doting mother could be seen kissing her youngest in a touching display of affection. Beaming from ear to ear, little Elsie was dressed in a matching elf outfit with striped tights and Velcro trainers.

Helen shares three children with her ex Richie Myler

"Did a food shop whilst eating a baguette. Kids made me make tea whilst dressed as an elf. Back to life with a bang," Helen captioned her snapshot.

Helen's return to normality comes after the 39-year-old was pipped to the post by fellow Strictly competitor, Hamza Yassin. Despite losing out, the TV star took to social media with a heartfelt message, expressing her gratitude and joy.

"Huge congratulations @jowitaprzystal and @hamzayassin90 you've been brill all series! @mollyrainford @gkx_carlos your next chapters will be epic. @fleureast @vitocoppola you will always be the people I try to be more like."

The dancing duo made it through to the final

Heaping praise on her professional dance partner, Gorka Marquez, Helen continued: "But the man of the hour for me is Mr @gorka_marquez I will be forever proud of how hard we worked, how we carried ourselves and how far we went.

"For me the reaction in that room said everything we didn't need to. I will be forever grateful for your friendship and how you have kept my counsel. We didn't take the ball but we did blow the roof off that place and that is a feeling I will NEVER forget."

Helen's fans flocked to the comment section with an abundance of touching messages. "So so proud of you guys!!! Just sensational from start to finish," enthused one follower, whilst a second remarked: "So proud of you Helen, you absolute beaut. Your tenacity, in everything you do, is phenomenal."

