The sweet moment between Princess Beatrice and Wolfie you might have missed Beatrice's stepson attended church on Christmas Day

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi joined the rest of the royal family to attend church in Sandringham on Christmas morning and the couple also took along Edoardo's young son, Christopher Woolf.

And there was a sweet moment between the young boy, who is affectionately known as Wolfie, and his stepmum Beatrice that royal fans might have missed.

As the family exited the church following the service, Beatrice, who looked wonderful in a dark green coat and matching fascinator, held out her hand as Wolfie reached for hers while they were engaged in conversation with the vicar.

Wolfie's dad Edoardo was also seen looking and smiling down at his eldest child, who he shares with his ex-fiancee Dara Huang. Meanwhile, Edoardo and Beatrice are proud parents to their daughter, Sienna.

Other members of the royal family including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, attended the service on Sunday.

Wolfie reached for Beatrice and Edoardo's hand

The members of the family were led by the King and Queen Consort as they walked along the path towards the church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

It was a special moment for the Wales family too as they brought along Louis for the first time.

Prince Louis, aged four, looked adorable as they walked to St Mary Magdalene Church with his parents and older siblings.

The family joined the other royals on the Christmas morning walk

The young royals smiled at members of the public who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the royal family as they walked to the morning church service. This appearance marks little Louis' first public walkabout.

Other royals in attendance on the annual Christmas Walkabout were Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Prince Andrew, Zara and Mike Tindall and their daughter, Lena, and Sophie Wessex. However, Princess Anne was not present. HELLO! understands that the Princess Royal was suffering from a cold therefore was unable to attend.

