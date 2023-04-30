Blake Lively is a glowing baby mama in rare bump photos with Ryan Reynolds

The Hollywood star has welcomed four children with her husband Ryan Reynolds

Nobody rocks pregnancy quite like Blake Lively. The Hollywood actress has welcomed four children with her husband Ryan Reynolds since they tied the knot in 2012, and the couple haven't ruled out the possibility of expanding their family further in the future.

Blake and Ryan share daughters James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three, along with a newborn baby, whose name and gender are yet to be revealed. Girl-dad Ryan joked about his "wild" daughters during a discussion at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, saying: "I'm a parent of three girls. They're wild. I think they have rabies sometimes."

Comedy aside, the Deadpool star has repeatedly stated that he "loves being a girl dad," while Blake has expressed that her confidence and happiness has never been better since entering motherhood.

From glittering red carpet bump debuts to runway-ready ensembles, take a look at Blake Lively's glowing baby mama moments through the years…

Blake Lively's most beautiful pregnancy photos

Talk about pregnancy glow! While pregnant with her first daughter, Blake, 33, stepped out in an ethereal bump-skimming gown to grace the red carpet in New York City back in 2014. MORE: Blake Lively's bikini photo raises questions as she shares family vacation pictures with Ryan Reynolds

Power couple Blake and Ryan looked so excited to be just weeks away from welcoming their daughter James when they arrived at the Angel Ball in 2014. Blake stunned in a spellbinding yellow gown, complete with a plunging neckline and bump-revealing fit.

Blake looked beautiful in blue to attend the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. The Gossip Girl star was pregnant with her second daughter Inez at the time, highlighting her blossoming bump with a billowing beaded ball gown.

The Shallows actress had a total Disney princess moment in a pretty tulle gown in a sunshine yellow hue back in 2016. Blake was pregnant with Inez at the time, dressing up her bump in NYC whilst en route to her Manhattan hotel. MORE: The real reason behind Blake Lively's daughter James' moniker revealed

Blake looked fabulous in florals during her second pregnancy, beaming as she stepped out in Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Blake and Ryan have worked hard to keep their children out of the spotlight and continue to keep their identity shielded from the paparazzi. During her latest pregnancy, Blake hit out at photographers lingering around her home, sharing several glowing bump photos in the process. "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a unicorn sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children," she wrote in the caption.

Keeping it real, Blake's sweet selfie from her final trimester with her fourth child sparked the attention of fellow Hollywood mom, Reese Witherspoon. "Last one is [100 emoji]! So happy for y'all!" penned the Legally Blonde actor, referring to Blake's relatable bump pic.

