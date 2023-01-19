Chrissy Teigen introduces baby girl in first photo — find out her adorable name! This is the happy couple's second daughter

Chrissy Teigen became a mom once again earlier in the week when she gave birth to her third child with John Legend, another daughter.

The model and cookbook author has finally confirmed the news on Instagram with the first photo of the newborn snuffling with older siblings, Luna, six, and Miles, four.

"She's here!" Chrissy wrote, revealing her daughter's name. "Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier."

The name holds great meaning for the pair, as Maxine is John's grandmother's middle name.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a C section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X"

The couple was immediately inundated with a wave of congratulatory messages from the likes of Katie Couric, January Jones, and Barbara Corcoran and many other followers.

Chrissy and John shared the first photo of their newborn daughter

The birth of their baby comes two years after the couple lost their son Jack 20 weeks into Chrissy's pregnancy in October 2020.

In her pregnancy announcement back in August, Chrissy expressed the anxiety she had felt about finally sharing her happy news. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she began in the post shared on Instagram.

Referencing her journey with IVF, she added: "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still."

The two are already parents to Luna and Miles

She concluded: "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!'"

