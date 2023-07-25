Geri Horner's comments on baby number three with husband Christian

The Spice Girls star is a mum to daughter Bluebell, 17, son Monty, six, and a stepmother to Christian's daughter Olivia, eight

Geri Horner is a devoted mother to her teenage daughter Bluebell, 17, and sweet son Monty, six, whom she shares with husband Christian Horner. She is also a stepmother to the Formula One star's eight-year-old daughter Olivia.

But what has the Spice Girls singer said about having another baby? The singer, formerly known as Ginger Spice, has been open about her desire to expand her family in the past, revealing that she would love to have more children should the stars align.

When the star was 45, she gave a candid interview to HELLO! following the birth of her son Monty, revealing that she hasn't ruled out having more children in the future.

"There's room for another one, for sure, and if that happened that would be great. But either way is okay. We've got our hands pretty full and we're very grateful for what we have," she said, adding: "'It is so lovely to have this little person who is half each of us."

Geri shares Bluebell with her former flame, screenwriter Sacha Gervasi, while Christian shares his daughter with his ex Beverley Allen.

The Wannabe singer revealed creating a "blended, modern family" with her husband Christian had been a wonderful experience after years of being a single mum to her eldest child Bluebell.

"I guess the word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is content. We've gone from it being just Bluebell and me for so long, to this blended, modern family."

When Bluebell was two, long before Monty came along, Geri previously opened up to Glamour UK about the possibility of adoption.

"I have a sister and would love to be able to give Bluebell that gift. I feel I have the capacity to love a child that’s not mine in blood. Before I had Bluebell, even a long time ago, I thought about [adoption].

"I'm open to what life brings. I'm educating myself about adoption at the moment," the star said at the time.

In a 2020 interview with The Times, Geri opened up about family life, saying: "My children have given me so much joy. But they have challenged me as well."

The couple recently offered a rare insight into life as a blended family, explaining in an interview with The Telegraph that they split their time between Highgate in north London - where Bluebell and Monty attend school - and their country home in Oxfordshire, while Olivia stays with them on weekends.

Discussing co-parenting with his ex-wife Beverley, Christian said: "I have a great relationship with Beverley and Beverley gets on with Geri, and Geri is great with Olivia and Olivia has a lovely relationship with Monty. It's totally harmonious."