Behati Prinsloo showcases growing baby bump in a blue string bikini

Behati Prinsloo is kicking off this year as strong as could be as she shares a particularly bold photograph of her pregnant self.

MORE: Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo shares sweet pictures of Candice Swanepoel for birthday celebration

In the picture, the Victoria's Secret model lounged on a bed while sporting a pair of silver-rimmed sunglasses and flipping through the channels.

VIDEO: Adam Levine says he's taking his wife and kids on tour with him

Loading the player...

All she wore, however, was a blue string bikini that highlighted her growing baby bump, and the grungy photograph was as uber chic a way to start the year as any.

She alluded to the upcoming birth by simply captioning the shot: "TICK tock…," and her fans and friends instantly started fawning, dropping flame and heart emojis.

TRENDING NOW: Gwen Stefani shares happy news she had to ‘hold in for so long’ amid pregnancy rumors

The expecting mom shared several other similar snapshots from the shoot, which also featured her in more bikinis while posing in cars and wearing hockey masks.

Behati is expecting her third child with husband Adam Levine, who recently came under fire as allegations of cheating were made against him, which he responded to with a statement that said while he "did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.".

Behati posed with her baby bump in a string bikini

The model has largely stood by her husband, even jetting off to Las Vegas as he readied for a new residency with Maroon 5.

However, Behati has remained largely silent on the matter, choosing instead to focus her attention on her pregnancy, while Adam has remained largely absent from her social media since then.

MORE: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's $6.29 million apartment is put for sale following cheating allegations

ALSO POPULAR: Hoda Kotb bids emotional goodbye as Today fans and co-hosts react

She first broke her silence with another adorable photograph that highlighted her baby bump, this one clad in multiple layers rather than a swimsuit.

She posted the picture of herself dressed in all-black, but it was just enough to highlight her growing bump with a mirror selfie in her bathroom.

The model has taken her followers on her pregnancy journey

Hidden under several layers, it was clear that she was quite excited by the way it was growing as she set about on her day.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.