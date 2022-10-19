Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's $6.29 million apartment is put for sale following cheating allegations A very envy-inducing residence

The year they got married, 2014, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo purchased a New York City loft of epic proportions.

MORE: Adam Levine's wife Behati Prinsloo shares baby update amid scandal - Victoria's Secret model causes a stir

Now fans are getting an intimate glimpse inside the million dollar apartment as it officially hits the market, for more than the couple bought it for, and these photos prove why.

The Maroon 5 singer originally bought the SoHo apartment, which is in a 19th-century building on cobblestoned Greene Street, for $4.5 million.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Adam Levine says he's taking his kids on tour with him

MORE: Maroon 5 shares big news of Vegas residency after Adam Levine allegations

The apartment has gone through quite a bit of change, as he sold it two years later to shoe designer Nick Lucio for $5.3 million, who then sold it for $4.75 million in 2019. Now it is back on the market, for a whopping $6.29 million.

The agent currently holding the listing said of the apartment: "The original charm is showcased through cast iron columns, hardwood floors, exposed wood beams, and most notably, 13' tin ceilings and a massive floor plan, making each space feel distinct while perfectly working together visually."

The space is a total 2,800-square-feet and features a seemingly never-ending open floor plan which is bathed in a ton of natural light coming from the windows in between the white-painted exposed brick walls.

The pair currently live in a lavish Pacific Palisades home

The building, which was originally built around 1883, is quite exclusive, as it only has six stories and six units in total.

MORE: Adam Levine breaks silence amid claims he was unfaithful

MORE: Adam Levine's wife Behati Prinsloo shares incredibly rare photo of daughter Gio

Naturally, it of course has a massive kitchen, which features a marble bar in between wood cabinetry, a wine fridge, and matching double islands with wooden countertops perfect for cooking.

Behati shared a glimpse of her current home – and her growing baby bump – in a recent life update

Though Behati is currently with Adam as he performs in Las Vegas for his Maroon 5 residency, they typically live in Los Angeles, and you won't believe whose house they live in!

They purchased Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's former home in Pacific Palisades for $32 million in 2019, where they live with their two daughters, 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.