Lilibet Diana wore Archie Harrison's cute hand-me-down accessory - did you notice?

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's children, Archie Harrison, three, and his little sister, Lilibet Diana, one, have made a few surprise appearances in the couple's new Netflix docuseries, and it looks like Lili is wearing some of Archie's old clothes!

Who remembers that adorable photo from New Year's Eve 2019 of doting dad Harry holding then-toddler Archie when the couple were staying in Canada? The family had just left the UK to start anew, and Archie was pictured wearing the cutest grey bobble hat. Now his sister has worn the exact same hat in the new documentary and you can see it in the video below...

In the clip, we see mum Meghan feeding the family's resident chickens with Lilibet on her chest in a sling and the sweet little girl appears to be wearing the same bobble hat that Archie previously wore. Nothing beats a hand-me-down!

Archie wore the hat in 2019

The hat in question is the Cocobear hat from New Zealand crafting company Make Give Live and retails at $45.

The label's website describes the hat as: "This cute little hat always has been one of our bestsellers for a reason, even before Archie wore it!

"Hand crafted with love in the softest 100% Merino wool. It’s warm, cosy, stylish and will keep those little ears toasty all winter long. Perfect as a gift or treat you own little one to a warm hug of a hat that also helps keep someone else warm.

"For every hat that we sell we give one to a Kiwi in real need. Help keep someone else warm this winter."

The Cocobear hat

Aw we love that, a hat that helps others – and it's wonderful that the Sussexes are using the accessory again rather than buying new.

Little Lilibet is certainly growing up, as the latest trailer for episode two of Harry and Meghan's docuseries showed.

The couple shared even more sweet moments from their family life, including an adorable clip of Lili taking some steps with the help of her mum. In the new footage, Lilibet can be spotted walking with the help of Meghan, who is holding her hands to assist her.

The youngster, who turned one in June, was dressed adorably in flowery shorts and a light grey cardigan as she took steps on the grass on a beautiful summer’s day, while the Duchess was dressed casually in jeans.

